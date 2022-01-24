WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 1/23/22 Listen • 1:59:56

Playlist for Ep. 101, 1/23/22:

Sonic Youth - In & Out

(from In/Out/In) | Three Lobed Recordings | Bandcamp

Adrian Knight - Damn The Flood

(from Damn The Flood) | Regional Attraction | Bandcamp

Adrian Knight - Bottomlands

(from Damn The Flood) | Regional Attraction | Bandcamp

Wombat - Temporize

(from Befriend The Giant) | Bandcamp

Cliona Davis performing Peter Garland - Cantares de la Frontera

(from Cantares de la Frontera) | Bandcamp

Olivia Block - October, 1984

(from October, 1984) | Longform Editions | Bandcamp

Judith Hamann - Hinterhof

(from Hinterhof) | Longform Editions | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.