The Outside - 1/16/22
Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 100, 1/16/22:
Miles Davis - Moja
(from Dark Magus) | Columbia
Ben Chasny - Water Dragon
(from The Intimate Landscape) | Drag City | Bandcamp
Ben Chasny - Dust in the Ravine
(from The Intimate Landscape) | Drag City | Bandcamp
Daniel Bachman - Beautiful Eyes of Virginia
(from Lonesome Weary Blues) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp
Daniel Bachman - Maiden's Prayer
(from Lonesome Weary Blues) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp
Marisa Anderson & William Tyler - Something Will Come
(from Lost Futures) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp
Patrick Shiroishi - What Happens When People Open Their Hearts
(from Hidemi) | American Dreams | Bandcamp
Patrick Shiroishi - To Kill A Wind-Up Bird
(from Hidemi) | American Dreams | Bandcamp
Patrick Shiroishi - The Long Bright Dark
(from Hidemi) | American Dreams | Bandcamp
Luke Stewart & Jarvis Earnshaw Quartet - Where I Go, I Am There
(from Luke Stewart & Jarvis Earnshaw Quartet) | No Quarter | Bandcamp
Seth Chrisman & Nathan McLaughlin - I
(from Olivebridge) | Full Spectrum | Bandcamp
Miles Davis - Tatu
(from Dark Magus) | Columbia
