WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 1/16/22 Listen • 1:59:55

Playlist for Ep. 100, 1/16/22:

Miles Davis - Moja

(from Dark Magus) | Columbia

Ben Chasny - Water Dragon

(from The Intimate Landscape) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Ben Chasny - Dust in the Ravine

(from The Intimate Landscape) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Daniel Bachman - Beautiful Eyes of Virginia

(from Lonesome Weary Blues) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Daniel Bachman - Maiden's Prayer

(from Lonesome Weary Blues) | Three Lobed | Bandcamp

Marisa Anderson & William Tyler - Something Will Come

(from Lost Futures) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp

Patrick Shiroishi - What Happens When People Open Their Hearts

(from Hidemi) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Patrick Shiroishi - To Kill A Wind-Up Bird

(from Hidemi) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Patrick Shiroishi - The Long Bright Dark

(from Hidemi) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Luke Stewart & Jarvis Earnshaw Quartet - Where I Go, I Am There

(from Luke Stewart & Jarvis Earnshaw Quartet) | No Quarter | Bandcamp

Seth Chrisman & Nathan McLaughlin - I

(from Olivebridge) | Full Spectrum | Bandcamp

Miles Davis - Tatu

(from Dark Magus) | Columbia

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.