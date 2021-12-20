The Outside - 12/19/21

The audio for this episode has expired. Check the WYSO Music On Demand page for the most current available episodes.

Playlist for Ep. 97, 12/19/21:

Walt McClements - Beginning (Still As Ships)

(from A Hole In The Fence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Walt McClements - Thresholds (Through a Hole in the Fence)

(from A Hole In The Fence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Walt McClements - Naked (A Showing of Scars)

(from A Hole In The Fence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Mary Lattimore - Be My Four Eyes

(from Collected Pieces II) | Ghostly Int'l | Bandcamp

Mary Lattimore - What The Living Do

(from Collected Pieces II) | Ghostly Int'l | Bandcamp

Can - Brighton 75 Vier

(from Live in Brighton 1975) | Spoon/Mute | Bandcamp

Can - Brighton 75 Fünf

(from Live in Brighton 1975) | Spoon/Mute | Bandcamp

JACK Quartet performs Catherine Lamb - String Quartet (Two Blooms) (2009)

(from Catherine Lamb: String Quartets) | Kairos

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.