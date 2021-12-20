The Outside - 12/19/21
The audio for this episode has expired. Check the WYSO Music On Demand page for the most current available episodes.
Playlist for Ep. 97, 12/19/21:
Walt McClements - Beginning (Still As Ships)
(from A Hole In The Fence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp
Walt McClements - Thresholds (Through a Hole in the Fence)
(from A Hole In The Fence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp
Walt McClements - Naked (A Showing of Scars)
(from A Hole In The Fence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp
Mary Lattimore - Be My Four Eyes
(from Collected Pieces II) | Ghostly Int'l | Bandcamp
Mary Lattimore - What The Living Do
(from Collected Pieces II) | Ghostly Int'l | Bandcamp
Can - Brighton 75 Vier
(from Live in Brighton 1975) | Spoon/Mute | Bandcamp
Can - Brighton 75 Fünf
(from Live in Brighton 1975) | Spoon/Mute | Bandcamp
JACK Quartet performs Catherine Lamb - String Quartet (Two Blooms) (2009)
(from Catherine Lamb: String Quartets) | Kairos
