The Outside

The Outside - 12/19/21

Published December 20, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST
The Outside On Demand

The audio for this episode has expired. Check the WYSO Music On Demand page for the most current available episodes.

Playlist for Ep. 97, 12/19/21:

Walt McClements - Beginning (Still As Ships)
(from A Hole In The Fence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Walt McClements - Thresholds (Through a Hole in the Fence)
(from A Hole In The Fence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Walt McClements - Naked (A Showing of Scars)
(from A Hole In The Fence) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Mary Lattimore - Be My Four Eyes
(from Collected Pieces II) | Ghostly Int'l | Bandcamp

Mary Lattimore - What The Living Do
(from Collected Pieces II) | Ghostly Int'l | Bandcamp

Can - Brighton 75 Vier
(from Live in Brighton 1975) | Spoon/Mute | Bandcamp

Can - Brighton 75 Fünf
(from Live in Brighton 1975) | Spoon/Mute | Bandcamp

JACK Quartet performs Catherine Lamb - String Quartet (Two Blooms) (2009)
(from Catherine Lamb: String Quartets) | Kairos

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

The OutsideWYSO Music On Demand
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
