Irish trio Sock in the Frying Pan return to Dayton on American tour

Shane Hayes, accordionist for the Irish trio Socks in the Frying Pan, joined Dear Green Place host Cindy Funk for an interview ahead of the band’s performances in southwest Ohio. Socks in the Frying Pan also includes Aodán Coyne on guitar and vocals and Fiachra Hayes, Shane’s brother, on fiddle & banjo.

In the interview, Shane spoke about the impact of the COVID pandemic on his work as a touring musician—and on his personal life. “In some ways, it was a nice break,” he told Cindy, “In other ways, it was a break that went on too long.” Shane met his girlfriend in 2020, when he remained in Europe instead of embarking on an American tour. However, he said, the pandemic also disrupted touring and forced many musicians out of the industry.

“It was hard to know what would happen. Lots of friends of ours who were playing in bands decided to get ‘real’ jobs. Music is brilliant, and it great to be able to do it for a living, but it's one of the sectors that was hit the hardest.”

COVID-related travel restrictions were particularly difficult to navigate for musicians who rely on revenue from touring, Shane said. This summer, the band returns to the United States for a 9-week, coast-to-coast tour, their first full American tour since the pandemic. Despite the interruptions to their work, Shane told Cindy that Socks in the Frying Pan hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to playing together.

“At this stage, we’ve played so much together that if Aodán comes up with a song, I can come up with a harmony and Fiachra will come up with a harmony. We don’t even have to talk, we just know which harmony the other guy is going for.”

Socks in the Frying Pan performed last week at the Dayton Irish Festival and Cincinnati’s Irish Heritage Center. They will play in Dublin, Ohio, from August 4-6 as part of the Dublin Irish Festival. More information about the band, including a full list of the summer’s tour dates, is available on their website or Facebook page.