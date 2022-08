WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Dear Green Place, hosted by Cindy Funk:

The Dear Green Place: August 28, 2022 Listen • 2:00:00

For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page.

Listen to Cindy every Sunday afternoon from 1-3 PM on The Dear Green Place.