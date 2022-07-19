© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
DearGreenPlace_square.jpg
The Dear Green Place

Dayton Celtic Festival returns to Riverscape Metro Park

Published July 19, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT
Celtic Festival .jpeg
Dayton Celtic Festival
/
Facebook

Listen to The Dear Green Place host, Cindy Funk, talk to Shawn Kain of the Dayton Celtic Festival, ahead of the event.

United Irish of Dayton is presenting the Dayton Celtic Festival at Riverscape Metro Park on July 29th-31st.

The Dayton Celtic Festival will include live music from national and regional bands, food and drink vendors, cultural exhibits, and merchandise.

The festival will have three stages for continuous entertainment. This year's headliners include: Gaelic Storm, Scythian, Socks in the Frying Pan, The Drowsy Lads, The Fitzgeralds, Boxing Banjo, and Joanna Hyde & Tadhg Ó Meachair.

The free event is family friendly and open to all who want to celebrate Celtic heritage and tradition.

For more information visit the Dayton Celtic Festival website.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin.

Tags

The Dear Green Place MusicDayton
Cindy Funk
Cindy Funk has been a lover of folk music of all kinds for so long, she can barely remember when she got hooked. But it's a good bet that it was WYSO that is responsible! In the 1980's, Cindy hosted a Celtic music show on WYSO called "Shamrocks, Heather and Roses" until 1987. In the meantime, she was busy performing in the folk group Sweetwater, that played all around the Midwest. Then, in 2005, Cindy reappeared on WYSO's airwaves with her new show - "The Dear Green Place" - like the earlier show, filled with the traditional and contemporary Celtic music that she loves so much.
See stories by Cindy Funk