Dayton Celtic Festival returns to Riverscape Metro Park

United Irish of Dayton is presenting the Dayton Celtic Festival at Riverscape Metro Park on July 29th-31st.

The Dayton Celtic Festival will include live music from national and regional bands, food and drink vendors, cultural exhibits, and merchandise.

The festival will have three stages for continuous entertainment. This year's headliners include: Gaelic Storm, Scythian, Socks in the Frying Pan, The Drowsy Lads, The Fitzgeralds, Boxing Banjo, and Joanna Hyde & Tadhg Ó Meachair.

The free event is family friendly and open to all who want to celebrate Celtic heritage and tradition.

For more information visit the Dayton Celtic Festival website.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin.