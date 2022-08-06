© 2022 WYSO
The Blues Revival

Pinetop Perkins Foundation youth musicians to perform at The Lebanon Blues Festival

Published August 2, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Class of 2022 Pinetop Perkins Foundation Masterclass Workshop

Listen to The Blues Revival host, Eric Henry, talk to David Tellman, from the Dayton Blues Society, about upcoming Pinetop Perkins Foundation participants' performance and a musical preview from youth musicians Xavier and Moses.

Bob Margolin with local Pinetop Perkins Foundation Masterclass participants will play at the Lebanon Blues Festival on Friday, August 5, at 6pm.

The Pinetop Perkins Foundation provides youths and young people the opportunity and encouragement to explore their interests in Blues music.

The four day workshop experience takes place in Clarksdale, Mississippi with music director, and Muddy Waters’ guitar player, Bob Margolin. The yearly masterclass provides scholarships to qualifying students to ensure that all young musicians have equal opportunity.

Learn more about the Pinetop Perkins Foundation on their website.

Digital production by Selah Griffin.

