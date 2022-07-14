The Werk Out Music and Arts Festival gears up for 12th year at Legend Valley

The 12th annual Werk Out Music and Arts Festival will be held July 14th-16 at Legend Valley Concert Venue & Campground in Thornville, Ohio.

The three day long festival includes camping, food venders, and three stages where dozens of artists will perform.

This year's lineup is an eclectic collection of blues, rock and roll, funk, electronic and more. Headliners include Dayton band, The Werks, Umphrey's McGee, Lawrence, and more.

Daily tickets or three day tickets can be purchased here as well as camping and VIP passes.

For more information visit The Werk Out Music and Arts Festival website.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin

