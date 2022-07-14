© 2022 WYSO
The Blues Revival

The Werk Out Music and Arts Festival gears up for 12th year at Legend Valley

Published July 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
The Werk Out
The Werk Out Music and Arts Festival
Facebook

Listen to The Blues Revival host, Eric Henry, talk to musician Dino Dimitrouleas ahead of The Werk Out Music and Arts Festival.

The 12th annual Werk Out Music and Arts Festival will be held July 14th-16 at Legend Valley Concert Venue & Campground in Thornville, Ohio.

The three day long festival includes camping, food venders, and three stages where dozens of artists will perform.

This year's lineup is an eclectic collection of blues, rock and roll, funk, electronic and more. Headliners include Dayton band, The Werks, Umphrey's McGee, Lawrence, and more.

Daily tickets or three day tickets can be purchased here as well as camping and VIP passes.

For more information visit The Werk Out Music and Arts Festival website.

Digital Production by Selah Griffin

The Blues Revival MusicColumbus
Eric Henry
For as long as he can remember, Eric Henry has been a connoisseur of many types of tone and music. He was raised in Xenia among a family of many players and appreciators of music of all kinds. Eric gravitated towards the genres that included expressive electric guitar- especially “The Blues” and its many offshoots.
