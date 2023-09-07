P the Prophet says his new album, The Saint Tape, is about positivity

On this installment of Homegrown Hip Hop, host Da Gemini interviews Dayton rapper P the Prophet about his latest album, The Saint Tape, which came out in May 2023. They talk about the lyrics and production on the album, as well as the musical influences who shaped P the Prophet’s sound.

Da Gemini began the interview by playing “Make A Way,” a song from The Saint Tape. The video to “Make A Way” shows P the Prophet in a postal uniform delivering mail in his hometown of Trotwood, Ohio. According to P, the video shows the quiet struggle of mailmen and other workers in his own neighborhood. The song is part of his effort to create a more uplifting album that expresses his own experiences, rather than a "club" album. He told Da Gemini,

“The Saint Tape is more or less dealing with having a good heart and still knowing that every decision isn’t the best one, yet still making good decisions too. It’s some positivity, for real.”

The production on The Saint Tape also marks a stylistic departure from P the Prophet’s previous work. Produced by fellow Trotwood resident Devolia Knight, each song on the album is built around a different sample, some well-known, some obscure. The songs have few production elements beyond the samples, which P the Prophet says creates a more “conversational” quality and allows his lyrics to shine. According to P, the songs produced by Devolia came together quickly. He said to Da Gemini, “He’d send them to me as ideas, and I’d send them back as songs.”

In addition, Da Gemini spoke with P the Prophet about his musical influences, which include Jay-Z, Kayne West, and Andre 3000. P plans to release his next project in October. For more information about his releases, visit his Link Tree. The Saint Tape is available on streaming platforms.

The video for “Make A Way” is also out now: