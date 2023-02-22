Homegrown Hip Hop: Dayton rapper K-Cap Da Don explores his new album, P.S. Stay Dangerous

On this week’s installment of Homegrown Hip Hop, hosts Cooley the Curator and Da Gemini spoke with rapper Da K-Cap Da Don, who just released a new album, P.S. Stay Dangerous. In the interview, they listened to songs from the new album, and songs from his 2022 album, Dear World. K-Cap talked about how each of the songs was written and recorded—including the track “My Love” from Dear World, which was produced by Cooley the Curator. K-Cap described working with Cooley: “His tracks are really funky, but as an MC they challenge you... I like that, because it really makes you step your game up.”

K-Cap also spoke about the importance of Dayton music, especially funk, on the broader music scene, and shared memories of seeing Dayton funk legends like Roger Troutman.

K-Cap the Don’s new album, PS Stay Dangerous, was released on February 22, 2023, and is available on all streaming platforms. As he noted on Homegrown Hip Hop, the album does not contain any profanity.

