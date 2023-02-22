© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TalesOfContent_square.jpg
Tables of Content

Homegrown Hip Hop: Dayton rapper K-Cap Da Don explores his new album, P.S. Stay Dangerous

By Da Gemini & Cooley The Curator (homegrOHwn),
Peter Day
Published February 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST
k cap.jpg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQ0H9nGntuk
Cover of K-Cap da Don's new album, P.S. Stay Dangerous

On this week’s installment of Homegrown Hip Hop, hosts Cooley the Curator and Da Gemini spoke with rapper Da K-Cap Da Don, who just released a new album, P.S. Stay Dangerous. In the interview, they listened to songs from the new album, and songs from his 2022 album, Dear World. K-Cap talked about how each of the songs was written and recorded—including the track “My Love” from Dear World, which was produced by Cooley the Curator. K-Cap described working with Cooley: “His tracks are really funky, but as an MC they challenge you... I like that, because it really makes you step your game up.”

K-Cap also spoke about the importance of Dayton music, especially funk, on the broader music scene, and shared memories of seeing Dayton funk legends like Roger Troutman.

K-Cap the Don’s new album, PS Stay Dangerous, was released on February 22, 2023, and is available on all streaming platforms. As he noted on Homegrown Hip Hop, the album does not contain any profanity.

Tags
Tables of Content MusicHip-Hop
Stay Connected
Da Gemini & Cooley The Curator (homegrOHwn)
homegrOHwn is hosted by 2 lifelong Hip Hop heads, Da Gemini & Cooley The Curator. The hosts were both born and raised in Ohio and have spent a lifetime pursuing Hip Hop culture thru various avenues like DJing, emceeing, producing, and engineering. Thanks to 3J the DJ, they now have a platform to showcase the incredible artists they’ve met throughout this great state. Tune in Tuesday nights where Cooley & Da Gemini feature a different pillar of the Ohio Hip Hop community during WYSO’s “Tables Of Content”
See stories by Da Gemini & Cooley The Curator (homegrOHwn)
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day