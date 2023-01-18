Homegrown Hip Hop: TINO breaks down his two recent albums

On this week’s installment of Homegrown Hip-Hop, hosts Da Gemini and Cooley the Curator talk with TINO, one of Dayton’s foremost rappers. The interview focuses on two albums the rapper, both released in November 2022: A full length solo album, Midwest Sorrow, and a 7-track EP with French producer DJ Marrrtin, La Pie Bavarde. Both projects were influenced by TINO’s relationships with other musicians—some local, some international. His relationship with Dayton musicians like Paige Beller and Moira, he said, helped him learn how to “make feeling bad feel good,” and encouraged him to explore darker emotional material on Midwest Sorrow. He also tells the story behind his collaboration with DJ Marrrtin, which began when the French producer reached out to him on social media. The two began exchanging tracks, and the collaboration blossomed into La Pie Bavarde.

Tino’s Midwest Sorrow is available now on Bandcamp. La Pie Bavarde is available for streaming, or for purchase on Bandcamp.