Tables of Content

Homegrown Hip Hop: TINO breaks down his two recent albums

By Peter Day
Published January 18, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST
On this week’s installment of Homegrown Hip-Hop, hosts Da Gemini and Cooley the Curator talk with TINO, one of Dayton’s foremost rappers. The interview focuses on two albums the rapper, both released in November 2022: A full length solo album, Midwest Sorrow, and a 7-track EP with French producer DJ Marrrtin, La Pie Bavarde. Both projects were influenced by TINO’s relationships with other musicians—some local, some international. His relationship with Dayton musicians like Paige Beller and Moira, he said, helped him learn how to “make feeling bad feel good,” and encouraged him to explore darker emotional material on Midwest Sorrow. He also tells the story behind his collaboration with DJ Marrrtin, which began when the French producer reached out to him on social media. The two began exchanging tracks, and the collaboration blossomed into La Pie Bavarde.

Tino’s Midwest Sorrow is available now on Bandcamp. La Pie Bavarde is available for streaming, or for purchase on Bandcamp.

Tables of Content MusicHip-Hop
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
