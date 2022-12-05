Homegrown Hip Hop Premiere: Interview With Producer Clint Taylor

A new segment, “Homegrown Hip Hop,” premiered on 3J the DJ’s Tables of Content show on November 22nd. Hosts Cooley the Curator and Da Gemini kicked off their new segment with an interview with Dayton hip hop producer Clint Taylor. Taylor has been producing for 15 years, and is one half of the group NRMLZ GRWTH with Detroit rapper MRK SX. They have a new record out now, NRMLZ GRWTH 2 The Search For Zen. In the interview, Taylor talks about his process for producing the project, and about his musical influences, which include J Dilla, 9th Wonder, and Madlib. NRMLZ GRWTH 2 is available now on CD and streaming. You can find Clint Taylor on social media at @itsclinttaylor.