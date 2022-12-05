© 2022 WYSO
Tables of Content

Homegrown Hip Hop Premiere: Interview With Producer Clint Taylor

Published December 5, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST
Dayton Producer Clint Taylor

A new segment, “Homegrown Hip Hop,” premiered on 3J the DJ’s Tables of Content show on November 22nd. Hosts Cooley the Curator and Da Gemini kicked off their new segment with an interview with Dayton hip hop producer Clint Taylor. Taylor has been producing for 15 years, and is one half of the group NRMLZ GRWTH with Detroit rapper MRK SX. They have a new record out now, NRMLZ GRWTH 2 The Search For Zen. In the interview, Taylor talks about his process for producing the project, and about his musical influences, which include J Dilla, 9th Wonder, and Madlib. NRMLZ GRWTH 2 is available now on CD and streaming. You can find Clint Taylor on social media at @itsclinttaylor.

Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
