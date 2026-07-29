Legendary R&B group Brownstone will perform at Dayton's 2026 Juneteenth Commemoration, Celebration, and Concert

Dayton's annual Juneteenth Commemoration, Celebration, and Concert is coming up June 19 beginning at 4:45pm at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. The culminating concert of this year's open to the public event will feature legendary R&B group Brownstone.

The trio of founding member Nicci Gilbert-Daniels joined by Arin Jackson and Alexis Jones will perform with a live, something they've been enjoying doing around the country.

"No shade to the track dates because we love performing in general," said Gilbert-Daniels. "But when you're performing with a band, especially, we a lot of times have the blessing of having other women in our band. We love the idea of the all-girl band vibe, even though the fellas kill too. It's just a different energy because everybody is in sync and everybody is pocket. Musically, a band just affords us the ability to just have more fun on stage and play with things."

"All three of us are just naturally born entertainers. And so that's probably the joy you see, is just like us being able to use our God given talent to entertain. And that's why people, you know, gravitate toward our performances. And that's why we have so much fun."

Along with the fun and excitement of the upcoming performance, the members of Brownstone also reflected on the significance of culminating Dayton's Juneteenth celebration.

"Anytime we get to celebrate Black culture and our people and everything that we have done to overcome being in this country today, it's an amazing time," said Jackson. "And just being part of the representation. I believe that there'll be some kid that sees that sees us and that'll understand that anything is possible. Because I'm up there, she sees herself in me. She sees herself in Alexis. She sees herself in Nicci. And I believe that's part of the spirit of Juneteenth, knowing that you can overcome any obstacle. You should be very proud to be Black and to be who we are. And that there is nothing impossible for us, no matter what the odds say, no matter what the obstacles are, no matter what a political climate is looking like. There is nothing impossible for us as Black people. And I feel so much pride in being able to represent that."

