Studio Session: Moontype release new album 'I Let The Wind Push Down On Me'

Moontype rolled into WYSO for a live studio session on Midday Music with host Evan Miller ahead of their new album I Let The Wind Push Down On Me. They discussed how it feels anticipating a new album's release and what it's really like going to school for music.

Songs performed:

Long Country

Four Hands ii

Walking in the Woods

Let Me Cry

"We all went to school for music. They all studied jazz. I studied composition. And we all ended up playing rock music. It just feels good, you know?" said lead singer and bassist Margaret McCarthy.

While going to school to study music can make you more technically proficient it doesn't guarantee success. "You're always in danger, if you go to study music at that level, of the medium sort of becoming the message. And I think making music with people who didn't go through that rigid background is really important. There's often a lot more clarity there," said guitarist Joe Suihkonen.

The in-between time of waiting for an album to come out as a musician can be awkward and anxiety inducing, however it can also be a very rewarding time. Drummer Emerson Hunton reflected on this time. "It's purgatory, but it's also beautiful, because it's when you realize how many people are on your team. Even though it feels like nothing is happening, you know it is in the background, and knowing that all those people are helping you out is cool."

I Let The Wind Push Down On Me releases on May 23rd, 2025 on Orindal Records.