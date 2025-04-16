© 2025 WYSO
Midday Music

Studio Session: Moontype release new album 'I Let The Wind Push Down On Me'

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published April 16, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT

Moontype rolled into WYSO for a live studio session on Midday Music with host Evan Miller ahead of their new album I Let The Wind Push Down On Me. They discussed how it feels anticipating a new album's release and what it's really like going to school for music.

Songs performed:
Long Country
Four Hands ii
Walking in the Woods
Let Me Cry

"We all went to school for music. They all studied jazz. I studied composition. And we all ended up playing rock music. It just feels good, you know?" said lead singer and bassist Margaret McCarthy.

While going to school to study music can make you more technically proficient it doesn't guarantee success. "You're always in danger, if you go to study music at that level, of the medium sort of becoming the message. And I think making music with people who didn't go through that rigid background is really important. There's often a lot more clarity there," said guitarist Joe Suihkonen.

The in-between time of waiting for an album to come out as a musician can be awkward and anxiety inducing, however it can also be a very rewarding time. Drummer Emerson Hunton reflected on this time. "It's purgatory, but it's also beautiful, because it's when you realize how many people are on your team. Even though it feels like nothing is happening, you know it is in the background, and knowing that all those people are helping you out is cool."

I Let The Wind Push Down On Me releases on May 23rd, 2025 on Orindal Records.

Midday Music MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
