Studio Session: Beavercreek High School's Jazz One Ensemble prepares for the annual Weekend of Jazz

By Evan Miller,
Juliet Fromholt
Published February 20, 2025 at 3:12 PM EST
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Beavercreek High School's Jazz One Ensemble made its yearly visit to the WYSO studios for a performance live on the air ahead of the Weekend of Jazz. Under the direction of Matt Frost, the group performed two songs and talked with WYSO's Evan Miller.

"You know, I feel like I have to go out on something big and just looking around at the people here, I've known all these people for so long, even the younger members, I feel like I've known them forever. And it's great to be able to just go out like this," said senior trombone player Hezekiah reflecting on the weekend's upcoming performances.

Many of the students plan to pursue music as a course of study or an extra-curricular activity after graduation and are excited to perform and mingle with college and professional players at the Weekend of Jazz.

Senior piano player Saul said he's excited about, "Just hearing the different groups, especially from other schools. I have some friends that I've met just through various jazz band experiences, like doing different honor bands. And so it's fun because I have some people that I might recognize that are like, oh, I can go see their band or whatever, hang out with them for a little bit that I don't normally get to see because they go to different schools, so it's fun."

Learn more about the Weekend of Jazz at: https://www.weekendofjazz.org/

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
