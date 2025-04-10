Studio Session: Beavercreek High School's Jazz One Ensemble prepares for the annual Weekend of Jazz

Beavercreek High School's Jazz One Ensemble made its yearly visit to the WYSO studios for a performance live on the air ahead of the Weekend of Jazz. Under the direction of Matt Frost, the group performed two songs and talked with WYSO's Evan Miller.

"You know, I feel like I have to go out on something big and just looking around at the people here, I've known all these people for so long, even the younger members, I feel like I've known them forever. And it's great to be able to just go out like this," said senior trombone player Hezekiah reflecting on the weekend's upcoming performances.

Many of the students plan to pursue music as a course of study or an extra-curricular activity after graduation and are excited to perform and mingle with college and professional players at the Weekend of Jazz.

Senior piano player Saul said he's excited about, "Just hearing the different groups, especially from other schools. I have some friends that I've met just through various jazz band experiences, like doing different honor bands. And so it's fun because I have some people that I might recognize that are like, oh, I can go see their band or whatever, hang out with them for a little bit that I don't normally get to see because they go to different schools, so it's fun."

Learn more about the Weekend of Jazz at: https://www.weekendofjazz.org/

