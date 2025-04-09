Studio Session: BNNY stop by the studio to perform after opening up for Kim Deal

Chicago band BNNY visited WYSO for a live session on Midday Music and chatted with host Evan Miller about opening up for Kim Deal at the Brightside.

"The show was great. It was our first time playing Dayton. We love Ohio. We love Kim Deal and it felt pretty surreal to be opening for the legend herself."

BNNY is a family band but adjustments had to be made in order to make it in time for show. "My sister and her partner just had a baby. So I have two of my friends filling in for them. It was kind of like a last minute scramble to get this in place so we could play the shows, but it came together."

Most of BNNY's songs are exceptionally short, but that's exactly the way they want it. "Short songs are great. Long songs, ugh. You know, like David Byrne said, 'Say something once, why say it again.' Just get it out. Very true. It's over."

Jess Viscius, the lead singer, initially started BNNY as a solo project, but eventually the band formed right around her. "My sister at the time was dating somebody and he's like, 'Your songs are really good. You shoud start a band.' He kind of showed me the ropes, and then we started jamming. Then things picked up for us. The rest is history."

BNNY's new album One Million and Three Love Songs releases on April 14th