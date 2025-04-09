© 2025 WYSO
Studio Session: BNNY stop by the studio to perform after opening up for Kim Deal

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published February 22, 2025 at 4:03 PM EST

Chicago band BNNY visited WYSO for a live session on Midday Music and chatted with host Evan Miller about opening up for Kim Deal at the Brightside.

"The show was great. It was our first time playing Dayton. We love Ohio. We love Kim Deal and it felt pretty surreal to be opening for the legend herself."

BNNY is a family band but adjustments had to be made in order to make it in time for show. "My sister and her partner just had a baby. So I have two of my friends filling in for them. It was kind of like a last minute scramble to get this in place so we could play the shows, but it came together."

Most of BNNY's songs are exceptionally short, but that's exactly the way they want it. "Short songs are great. Long songs, ugh. You know, like David Byrne said, 'Say something once, why say it again.' Just get it out. Very true. It's over."

Jess Viscius, the lead singer, initially started BNNY as a solo project, but eventually the band formed right around her. "My sister at the time was dating somebody and he's like, 'Your songs are really good. You shoud start a band.' He kind of showed me the ropes, and then we started jamming. Then things picked up for us. The rest is history."

BNNY's new album One Million and Three Love Songs releases on April 14th

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
