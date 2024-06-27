Studio Session: My Brother's Keeper blends bluegrass roots with modern flair

On June 25, Benjamin and Titus Luckhaupt of the Cincinnati-based progressive bluegrass band My Brother's Keeper joined Midday Music host Evan Miller for a live interview and studio session. The brothers discussed their musical background and songwriting process, as well as their upcoming run of shows, which include dates at Natalie’s Grandview in Columbus (June 28) and Clifton Opera House (June 29). The brothers also performed several original songs live on air.

My Brother's Keeper originally formed as a quartet in 2012, with brothers Benjamin, Titus, and Joshua Luckhaupt on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle respectively, and Wyatt "Sawmill" Murray on upright bass. The band recently expanded to a quintet, adding a second fiddle player for some performances.

The Luckhaupts come from a family of musicians; their mother sang in gospel quartets, while their father, an amateur guitarist, exposed them to jazz and rock. Benjamin recalled their early musical experiences: "Mom would have us get up in front of church and sing some tunes to an audience," he said. Their parents introduced them to bluegrass through concerts and CDs by artists like Nickel Creek and Ricky Skaggs. Soon, the brothers were hooked:

"Our parents took us to bluegrass concerts around southeast Indiana and Cincinnati," Benjamin explained. "Even though our parents didn't play that type of music, hearing it spoke to us. We just started doing it, and none of our friends did it. We were like, 'I think this is what we're going to do.'"

The band's sound has evolved over the years, blending traditional bluegrass with contemporary influences. Their live performances primarily feature original music, alongside a mix of bluegrass standards and unexpected covers. "We do some pop covers as well," Benjamin said. "We do 'Take On Me' by a-ha, some Killers and alt-rock stuff, and some John Prine too—bluegrass interpretations of all that kind of stuff. But it's mostly original music."

My Brother's Keeper's songwriting process is collaborative, with Benjamin often bringing nearly completed lyrics and rough musical ideas to the group. "A lot of times, Titus will shape out a melody, and then the guys will sit down and come up with musical ideas and arrangements," he explained. "It's usually an almost-formed song when it comes to the five members, and then we try to arrange it in a unique way."

The band has been touring extensively, recently returning from shows in Texas and North Carolina. They said they've noticed differences in audience reception between traditional bluegrass regions and areas less familiar with the genre. "In the North Carolina and Tennessee area, they're already past the novelty of what bluegrass is," Titus observed. "In Texas, sometimes you have to break down that wall a little bit."

My Brother's Keeper will perform at Natalie's Grandview in Columbus on Friday, June 28, and at the Clifton Opera House on Saturday, June 29. They're also scheduled to play at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton on August 2 with the Whiskey Valley Boys.

"We're a band for music lovers, not just bluegrass lovers," Titus said. Benjamin added, "If you've not heard My Brother's Keeper before, we have a little bit of something for everybody."

For more information about My Brother's Keeper, including their upcoming performance dates and access to their latest album, Field Guide (2023), visit mybrotherskeeperband.com.

Text by Peter Day adapted from a studio session hosted by Evan Miller on June 25, 2024.