Studio Session: Tenci releases new single, "Bubblegum"

Tenci returned to WYSO on the heels of their latest single, “Bubblegum,” released on Keeled Scales records on May 13th. The Chicago, Illinois-based band chatted with Midday Music host Evan Miller about the new single, as well as an eclectic range of topics, from touring with Philly band Another Michael to Chicago’s short lived “alligator problem.” The band also performed three original songs live in the studio, including “Bubblegum.” Tenci features Jess Shoman (guitar, vocals), Curtis Oren (guitar, saxophone, flute), Izzy Reidy (bass), and Manae Solara Vaughn (drums).

More information about Tenci, including tour and release dates, is available at tenci.band.

