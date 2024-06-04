© 2024 WYSO
Studio Session: Tenci releases new single, "Bubblegum"

By Evan Miller,
Peter Day
Published June 4, 2024 at 4:55 PM EDT
Album art for Tenci's single "Bubblegum," released May 13, 2024.
tenci.bandcamp.com/track/bubblegum
Album art for Tenci's single "Bubblegum," released May 13, 2024.

Tenci returned to WYSO on the heels of their latest single, “Bubblegum,” released on Keeled Scales records on May 13th. The Chicago, Illinois-based band chatted with Midday Music host Evan Miller about the new single, as well as an eclectic range of topics, from touring with Philly band Another Michael to Chicago’s short lived “alligator problem.” The band also performed three original songs live in the studio, including “Bubblegum.” Tenci features Jess Shoman (guitar, vocals), Curtis Oren (guitar, saxophone, flute), Izzy Reidy (bass), and Manae Solara Vaughn (drums).

More information about Tenci, including tour and release dates, is available at tenci.band.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Peter Day
Peter Day writes and produces stories for WYSO’s music department. His works include a feature about Dayton's premiere Silent Disco and a profile of British rapper Little Simz. He also assists with station operations and serves as fill-in host for Behind the Groove. Peter began interning at WYSO in 2019 and, in his spare time while earning his anthropology degree, he served as program director for Yale University’s student radio station, WYBC.
