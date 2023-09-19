Yellow Springs Porchfest returns, with local 50 artists performing on 30 porches

Paul Herzog joined Midday Music host Evan Miller to talk about Yellow Springs Porchfest, which took place on September 16th. Herzog is a member of the Yellow Springs Porchfest Committee, which organizes the annual festival, as is WYSO's Evan Miller.

Each year, Porchfest celebrates local music by bringing bands, DJs, MCs and singer-songwriters to porches in Yellow Springs to perform for the public. The year’s festival featured 50 artists including the Corndrinkers, Novena, Strings Attached, The Nautical Theme, JFX316, Alec Snead, and Tronee Threat. According to Herzog, the Porchfest Committee made an effort to select artists representing diverse range of musical styles for the festival this year, including funk, folk, blues, string ensemble, indie rock, brass band, hard rock, metal, neo-soul, hip hop, and electronic music— as well as a “Kids Porch” dedicated to youth performers. The committee also prioritized local performers, so “almost all of the folks who are going to be performing have a tie to the village.”

Herzog’s main message for Porchfest attendees? “Please tip your bands.”