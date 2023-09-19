© 2023 WYSO
Yellow Springs Porchfest returns, with local 50 artists performing on 30 porches

By Evan Miller,
Peter Day
Published September 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
www.facebook.com/ysporchfest/

Paul Herzog joined Midday Music host Evan Miller to talk about Yellow Springs Porchfest, which took place on September 16th. Herzog is a member of the Yellow Springs Porchfest Committee, which organizes the annual festival, as is WYSO's Evan Miller.

Each year, Porchfest celebrates local music by bringing bands, DJs, MCs and singer-songwriters to porches in Yellow Springs to perform for the public. The year’s festival featured 50 artists including the Corndrinkers, Novena, Strings Attached, The Nautical Theme, JFX316, Alec Snead, and Tronee Threat. According to Herzog, the Porchfest Committee made an effort to select artists representing diverse range of musical styles for the festival this year, including funk, folk, blues, string ensemble, indie rock, brass band, hard rock, metal, neo-soul, hip hop, and electronic music— as well as a “Kids Porch” dedicated to youth performers. The committee also prioritized local performers, so “almost all of the folks who are going to be performing have a tie to the village.”

Herzog’s main message for Porchfest attendees? “Please tip your bands.”

For more information about this year’s Yellow Springs Porchfest, including a full list of artists who performed at the festival, visit www.ysporchfest.com.

Tags
Midday Music MusicLocal MusicPorchfest
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day