The String Cheese Incident to perform at Huber Heights on the heels of new album release

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published September 12, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT
The String Cheese Incident guitarist Bill Nershi performing in Colorado in 2014.
Mr.schultz
/
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bill_Nershi.jpg
The String Cheese Incident guitarist Bill Nershi performing in Colorado in 2014.

This week on Midday Music, WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt spoke with Bill Nershi, founding member and guitarist for The String Cheese Incident. The band will perform at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on September 20, 2023. Nershi spoke to Juliet about the upcoming show, and about the band’s latest album, Lend Me a Hand, which came out on September 8.

At the beginning of the interview, Juliet congratulated Nershi on The String Cheese Incident’s 50th performance at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado—an achievement that Nershi says he never anticipated earlier in his career.

“There was a time that I doubted whether I would ever play Red Rocks—in my youth, I never thought I would play there. Couldn't imagine playing there. To play it 50 times was a great feeling.”

The band is also celebrating the release of their 11th album, Lend Me a Hand. Nershi described the songs on the record as more punchy and less jam-oriented than their previous work. He spoke with Juliet about recording the album with North Carolina-based producer Brad Cook:

“We had a great producer, Brad Cook. He just said, ‘This is a really great group of songs, let’s just make them happen without having to add a lot of bells and whistles to it.’ And he worked really quickly on things and kept everything fresh. It was a fun album to record.”

The 11-track album Lend Me a Hand is out now on all streaming platforms. The String Cheese Incident is on tour with Willie Nelson this Fall, and will headline several additional shows along the tour, including the September 20 show at Rose Music Center. More information about the band, including tour dates, is available on their website, www.stringcheeseincident.com.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day