The String Cheese Incident to perform at Huber Heights on the heels of new album release

This week on Midday Music, WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt spoke with Bill Nershi, founding member and guitarist for The String Cheese Incident. The band will perform at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on September 20, 2023. Nershi spoke to Juliet about the upcoming show, and about the band’s latest album, Lend Me a Hand, which came out on September 8.

At the beginning of the interview, Juliet congratulated Nershi on The String Cheese Incident’s 50th performance at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado—an achievement that Nershi says he never anticipated earlier in his career.

“There was a time that I doubted whether I would ever play Red Rocks—in my youth, I never thought I would play there. Couldn't imagine playing there. To play it 50 times was a great feeling.”

The band is also celebrating the release of their 11th album, Lend Me a Hand. Nershi described the songs on the record as more punchy and less jam-oriented than their previous work. He spoke with Juliet about recording the album with North Carolina-based producer Brad Cook:

“We had a great producer, Brad Cook. He just said, ‘This is a really great group of songs, let’s just make them happen without having to add a lot of bells and whistles to it.’ And he worked really quickly on things and kept everything fresh. It was a fun album to record.”