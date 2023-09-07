Studio Session: Bloomsday on Midday Music

The Brooklyn-based band Bloomsday make heartfelt, intimate indie pop, with songs shaped and honed through the isolation of early pandemic lockdown times. The duo of Iris James Garrison and Alex Harwood came together in 2019, and delivered an assured debut album Place to Land in summer 2022 on Bayonet Records. While touring behind that release (and road-testing songs for a forthcoming collection), the duo, alongside their trusty vintage drum machine, stopped by WYSO's studios for a live performance and interview on Midday Music.

Songs performed:

"Phase"

"Voicemail"

"ISO"

For more information on the band, visit instagram.com/blooomsday or find them on Bandcamp.