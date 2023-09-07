Studio Session: Bloomsday on Midday Music

© 2023 WYSO
The Brooklyn-based band Bloomsday make heartfelt, intimate indie pop, with songs shaped and honed through the isolation of early pandemic lockdown times. The duo of Iris James Garrison and Alex Harwood came together in 2019, and delivered an assured debut album Place to Land in summer 2022 on Bayonet Records. While touring behind that release (and road-testing songs for a forthcoming collection), the duo, alongside their trusty vintage drum machine, stopped by WYSO's studios for a live performance and interview on Midday Music.

Songs performed:
"Phase"
"Voicemail"
"ISO"

For more information on the band, visit instagram.com/blooomsday or find them on Bandcamp.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
