Interview: K Carter to perform at WYSO's listener appreciation concert

Rapper and improv comedian Kevin Carter spoke to Midday Music host Evan Miller ahead of his performance at the WYSO Listener Appreciation Concert on Saturday, August 5. The concert begins at 7:00pm at Levitt Pavilion and it's free and open to the public.

In the interview, Kevin talked about what to expect at this weekend’s concert, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

“It’s me, Eman, and Tino: that’s like a three-headed monster situation. I think it’ll be good for the city and good for hip hop,” he said. The concert will also feature Trey Posey, who will kick off the night as the Projects Unlimited Gem Series Opener. In addition, Kevin and Tino will perform with accompaniment by live musicians, rather than a DJ. As Kevin said, “I like performing with a band—if I can afford them. I’ve been rocking with [my band] since 2012… We know each other like the back of our hand.”

Kevin talked with Evan about how his career as a musician led him to work as a community organizer; he runs 4 Dayton By Dayton, an annual summer concert series highlighting artists from the city. “It’s more than just performing the music. It’s about providing something for the community as well,” he said.

In addition to his work as a musician and organizer, Kevin Carter is an improv comedian and co-owner of Dayton’s Black Box Improv Theater. He spoke with Evan about his latest project, “The Novelizers with Andy Richter,” a podcast which imagines book versions of classic films. This season of the podcast parodies Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and features vocal work by special guests, including Wayne Brady, Patton Oswalt, Rachel Bloom, JK Simmons, Felicia Day, Chrissy Chong, and Ira Glass.

K Carter will release a new single, “Nowhere Safe,” later this month. A new album with collaborator Tino has also been recorded, he said, but a release date has yet to be announced. The album would follow the duo’s 2021 release, Safe Money. More information about K Carter’s music can be found on his website, or on Facebook.

