Arts & Culture
Midday Music

The Rascals' Felix Cavaliere on legacy and life as a professional musician

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published July 12, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT
Founding members of The Rascals, Gene Cornish (left) and Felix Cavaliere (right).
Founding members of The Rascals, Gene Cornish (left) and Felix Cavaliere (right).

WYSO music director Juliet spoke with Felix Cavaliere, founding member of the 1960s rock group The Rascals, about the band’s upcoming performance at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. The Rascals will perform alongside legendary funk rock band War on Friday, July 14.

In the interview, Felix looks back on decades as a professional musician. He reflects on the enduring popularity of The Rascal's work, and talks about how the group became a quintessential “blue-eyed soul” group. He partially credits his classical piano training for giving him a strong foundation in music. “I think in any profession, if you come up through the ‘classic’ route you’re going to be better off learning the fundamentals. Music theory hasn't changed.”

Felix also spoke about working with the members of War, which also got its start in the 1960s. “When you do shows with other acts [like War], it’s kind of like when you go to a reunion, because we don’t see each other that much, all the bands from the old days. The only time we really see each other these days is when we [play on] cruises—that’s really fun too.” He went on to talk about the unique experience of performing on cruise ships, where, he said, seniors socialize and enjoy music as they did in their youth.

Felix also talked about recording his next album, which is slated for release in September. He will perform at Rose Music Center with guitarist Gene Cornish, another founding member of the Rascals. Tickets to the show are available on the Rose Music Center website.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
