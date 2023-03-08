World House Choir to perform in celebration of International Women's Day

Midday Music host Evan Miller spoke with Dr. Catherine Roma, director of the World House Choir, ahead of their March 8th performance in celebration of International Women’s Day. In the interview, Cathy talks about why the choir wanted to have a concert in honor of the day, and previews the program for the evening. The choir will perform songs about women’s suffrage and women’s rights, including the early 20th-century song Bread and Roses after which the concert is named. The program will also feature several special guests: Nasrin Shahinpoor, economics professor at Hanover College, will speak about the women rising up in Iran; Ashley Perry will dance to the song “Stand Up,” from the film Harriet; Nikole Rosaria will sing three short tarantellas from southern Italy; and Omope Carter Daboiku will weave together the threads of women's stories told throughout the evening.

The 75-minute performance will begin at 7:00pm on March 8th at the Antioch Foundry Theatre in Yellow Springs. Admission is free of charge. For more information about the performance, or about the World House Choir, visit www.worldhousechoir.org.