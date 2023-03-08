© 2023 WYSO
Midday Music

World House Choir to perform in celebration of International Women's Day

By Evan Miller,
Peter Day
Published March 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST
Midday Music host Evan Miller spoke with Dr. Catherine Roma, director of the World House Choir, ahead of their March 8th performance in celebration of International Women’s Day. In the interview, Cathy talks about why the choir wanted to have a concert in honor of the day, and previews the program for the evening. The choir will perform songs about women’s suffrage and women’s rights, including the early 20th-century song Bread and Roses after which the concert is named. The program will also feature several special guests: Nasrin Shahinpoor, economics professor at Hanover College, will speak about the women rising up in Iran; Ashley Perry will dance to the song “Stand Up,” from the film Harriet; Nikole Rosaria will sing three short tarantellas from southern Italy; and Omope Carter Daboiku will weave together the threads of women's stories told throughout the evening.

The 75-minute performance will begin at 7:00pm on March 8th at the Antioch Foundry Theatre in Yellow Springs. Admission is free of charge. For more information about the performance, or about the World House Choir, visit www.worldhousechoir.org.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
