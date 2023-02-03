© 2023 WYSO
Midday Music

Sharon Lane and Danny Sauers present a weekly concert series in Yellow Springs

By Peter Day
Published February 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST
Sharon and Danny crop.jpg
Original poster from the launch of Sharon Lane and Danny Sauer's "An Evening With..." series.

WYSO music intern Peter Day spoke with Sharon Lane and Danny Sauers about their weekly concert series in Yellow Springs. Longtime friends and musical collaborators, Sharon and Danny began hosting Thursday night concerts at the Trail Town Brewery in March, 2022. Each week, they open the night by performing a short set together, then bring a special guest to the stage to play. Guests have included Tod Weidner, Jimmy Rogers, Novena, Amber Hargett, among many others. In the interview, Sharon and Danny spoke with Peter about how they began hosting the concerts, and share some of their favorite memories from the series so far. They also talked about how the Dayton music scene has changed over their long careers in the arts, and why it's important to support young (and established) artists now.

This week's guest is pianist and singer Sean Finnigan. Music starts at 7:30pmm, and tickets are available at the door. Information about each week's guests can be found on the Trail Town Brewer's Facebook page.

Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
