Sharon Lane and Danny Sauers present a weekly concert series in Yellow Springs

WYSO music intern Peter Day spoke with Sharon Lane and Danny Sauers about their weekly concert series in Yellow Springs. Longtime friends and musical collaborators, Sharon and Danny began hosting Thursday night concerts at the Trail Town Brewery in March, 2022. Each week, they open the night by performing a short set together, then bring a special guest to the stage to play. Guests have included Tod Weidner, Jimmy Rogers, Novena, Amber Hargett, among many others. In the interview, Sharon and Danny spoke with Peter about how they began hosting the concerts, and share some of their favorite memories from the series so far. They also talked about how the Dayton music scene has changed over their long careers in the arts, and why it's important to support young (and established) artists now.

This week's guest is pianist and singer Sean Finnigan. Music starts at 7:30pmm, and tickets are available at the door. Information about each week's guests can be found on the Trail Town Brewer's Facebook page.

