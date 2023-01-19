Dayton Battle of the Bands to highlight diverse corners of the local music scene

WYSO music intern Peter Day spoke with Libby Ballengee, event curator for the Brightside, about the 2023 Dayton Battle of the bands. This year's competition features seven nights of live music, which began on January 12 with the rock and roll night. Each week of the competition features artists of a different genre, such as folk or hip-hop, from whom judges and audience members vote upon a winner. The final show, scheduled for March 11, will feature the winners of each week's competition. WYSO is a supporter of the event, and WYSO hosts Evan Miller, Juliet Fromholt and Don Thrasher will serve as judges.

Tonight, January 19th, is the hip-hop and R&B night. Tickets, and a full schedule of the 2023 Dayton Battle of the Bands, is available at daytonbattleofthebands.com

