© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MiddayMusic_square.jpg
Midday Music

Dayton Battle of the Bands to highlight diverse corners of the local music scene

By Peter Day
Published January 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST
Bohemian Funk at Battle of the Bands.jpg
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1203128177132876&set=a.671460183633014
Bohemian Funk performing at the rock 'n' roll week of the Dayton Battle of the Bands, at the Brightside.

WYSO music intern Peter Day spoke with Libby Ballengee, event curator for the Brightside, about the 2023 Dayton Battle of the bands. This year's competition features seven nights of live music, which began on January 12 with the rock and roll night. Each week of the competition features artists of a different genre, such as folk or hip-hop, from whom judges and audience members vote upon a winner. The final show, scheduled for March 11, will feature the winners of each week's competition. WYSO is a supporter of the event, and WYSO hosts Evan Miller, Juliet Fromholt and Don Thrasher will serve as judges.

Tonight, January 19th, is the hip-hop and R&B night. Tickets, and a full schedule of the 2023 Dayton Battle of the Bands, is available at daytonbattleofthebands.com

Tags
Midday Music Music
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day