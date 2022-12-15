© 2022 WYSO
Midday Music

Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards talks about returning to Dayton, and about her songwriting process

By Evan Miller,
Peter Day
Published December 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST
Midday Music host Evan Miller spoke with Erika Wennerstrom, frontwoman of Heartless Bastards, ahead of the band's December 16 show in Dayton. Wennerstrom grew up in Dayton, but founded Heartless Bastards in 2003 while living in Cincinnati; she and the rest of the band have been based in Austin Texas since 2007.

In the interview, Wennerstrom talked with Evan about the kind of focus required for songwriting, as opposed to touring. “I really go down a deep path of thought and introspection when I write,” she said. Wennerstrom also talked about recording her last record, A Beautiful Life. While the album was released in September 2021, it was actually recorded over a year earlier, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The album was released on Wennerstrom’s record label, Sweet Unknown Records -- the name of which, she explained, is drawn from the lyrics of the Heartless Bastards song “Could Be So Happy.”

Heartless Bastard will perform this Friday, December 16, at the Brightside in Dayton. Jess Lamb & The Factory and Visitor will open. The show begins at 8:00pm; tickets are available through the Brightside’s website.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
