Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards talks about returning to Dayton, and about her songwriting process

Midday Music host Evan Miller spoke with Erika Wennerstrom, frontwoman of Heartless Bastards, ahead of the band's December 16 show in Dayton. Wennerstrom grew up in Dayton, but founded Heartless Bastards in 2003 while living in Cincinnati; she and the rest of the band have been based in Austin Texas since 2007.

In the interview, Wennerstrom talked with Evan about the kind of focus required for songwriting, as opposed to touring. “I really go down a deep path of thought and introspection when I write,” she said. Wennerstrom also talked about recording her last record, A Beautiful Life. While the album was released in September 2021, it was actually recorded over a year earlier, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The album was released on Wennerstrom’s record label, Sweet Unknown Records -- the name of which, she explained, is drawn from the lyrics of the Heartless Bastards song “Could Be So Happy.”

Heartless Bastard will perform this Friday, December 16, at the Brightside in Dayton. Jess Lamb & The Factory and Visitor will open. The show begins at 8:00pm; tickets are available through the Brightside’s website.

