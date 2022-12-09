LISTEN: Gospel legend Ricky McKinnie of the Blind Boys of Alabama in conversation ahead of Holland Theatre performance

Gospel singer Ricky McKinnie spoke with Basim Blunt and Evan Miller of WYSO ahead of his performance with the Blind Boys of Alabama in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, McKinnie grew up playing and singing music; his mother, Sarah McKinnie, was also a professional gospel singer, and at an early age he began playing drums at Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Atlanta. He went on the road as a musician at age 20, singing with several gospel groups, including the Ricky McKinnie Singers with his mother and brother. In the interview, McKinnie talks with Basim and Evan about losing his sight to glaucoma when he was 23 years old, and about joining the Blind Boys of Alabama in 1989 as a drummer and singer. They also discuss his musical style and influences, and the changing sound of gospel music in the 21st century.

The Blind Boys of Alabama will perform Saturday, December 10th, at 7:30pm at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Originally formed in 1939, the Blind Boys are widely recognized as one of America’s foremost gospel groups. They have been honored with five Grammy Awards, a National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, and have been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.