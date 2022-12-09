© 2022 WYSO
Midday Music

LISTEN: Gospel legend Ricky McKinnie of the Blind Boys of Alabama in conversation ahead of Holland Theatre performance

Published December 9, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST
Blind Boys of Alabama

Gospel singer Ricky McKinnie spoke with Basim Blunt and Evan Miller of WYSO ahead of his performance with the Blind Boys of Alabama in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, McKinnie grew up playing and singing music; his mother, Sarah McKinnie, was also a professional gospel singer, and at an early age he began playing drums at Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Atlanta. He went on the road as a musician at age 20, singing with several gospel groups, including the Ricky McKinnie Singers with his mother and brother. In the interview, McKinnie talks with Basim and Evan about losing his sight to glaucoma when he was 23 years old, and about joining the Blind Boys of Alabama in 1989 as a drummer and singer. They also discuss his musical style and influences, and the changing sound of gospel music in the 21st century.

The Blind Boys of Alabama will perform Saturday, December 10th, at 7:30pm at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine, Ohio. Originally formed in 1939, the Blind Boys are widely recognized as one of America’s foremost gospel groups. They have been honored with five Grammy Awards, a National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, and have been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Basim Blunt
Basim has worked in the media for over twenty years, as an A&R rep with Capitol Records and as a morning drive show producer. He is a filmmaker, media arts adjunct, and also a digital editing teacher in the Dayton Metro area. In 2012 he joined WYSO as a Community Voices Producer, and his work has earned him a “New Voices” Scholar award by (AIR) Association of Independents in Radio. Basim has produced the award-winning documentary Boogie Nights: A History of Funk Music in Dayton. He also served as Project Manager for ReInvention Stories, a multimedia docu-series produced by Oscar-winning filmmakers Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert. In 2020, Blunt received a PMJA (Public Media Journalists Association) award for his WYSO series Dayton Youth Radio, for which he is the founding producer and instructor. Basim spins an eclectic mix of funk, soul, and classic R&B every Thursday night from 8 p.m to 10 p.m., as host of the 91.3 FM music show Behind the Groove.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
