Studio Session: Armchair Boogie perform blazing bluegrass—with a twist

Madison, Wisconsin band Armchair Boogie visited WYSO studios on December 8 for a live studio performance and interview with Midday Music host Evan Miller. The band features Augie Dougherty (banjo, vocals), Ben Majeska (guitar, vocals), Eli Frieders (bass), and Denzel Connor (drums)—not traditional instruments for a bluegrass ensemble. The group describes their sound as "new grass," blending guitar and banjo with a heavier, funkier rhythm section than is found is traditional bluegrass bands. The band performed three original songs, including material from their forthcoming album. In the interview, they talk with Evan about the stories behind the songs, and about running their own music festival.

Armchair Boogie will perform on December 8th at Woodlands Tavern in Columbus, and December 19th at the G.A.R. Hall in Peninsula, Ohio. Information about the shows, and tickets, can be found on the Armchair Boogie's website. Updates about the band can also be found on their website, or on their Facebook or Instagram.