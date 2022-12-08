© 2022 WYSO
Studio Session: Armchair Boogie perform blazing bluegrass—with a twist

Published December 8, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST
Armchair Boogie Studio Session
Armchair Boogie, featuring Ben Majeska, Denzel Connor, and Augie Dougherty (left to right); Bassist Eli Frieders not pictured.

Madison, Wisconsin band Armchair Boogie visited WYSO studios on December 8 for a live studio performance and interview with Midday Music host Evan Miller. The band features Augie Dougherty (banjo, vocals), Ben Majeska (guitar, vocals), Eli Frieders (bass), and Denzel Connor (drums)—not traditional instruments for a bluegrass ensemble. The group describes their sound as "new grass," blending guitar and banjo with a heavier, funkier rhythm section than is found is traditional bluegrass bands. The band performed three original songs, including material from their forthcoming album. In the interview, they talk with Evan about the stories behind the songs, and about running their own music festival.

Armchair Boogie will perform on December 8th at Woodlands Tavern in Columbus, and December 19th at the G.A.R. Hall in Peninsula, Ohio. Information about the shows, and tickets, can be found on the Armchair Boogie's website. Updates about the band can also be found on their website, or on their Facebook or Instagram.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
