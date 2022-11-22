© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MiddayMusic_square.jpg
Midday Music

Studio Session: Tenci brings first headline tour to Cincinnati's MOTR Pub

Published November 17, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST
Tenci Album Cover.jpg
https://tenci.bandcamp.com/album/a-swollen-river-a-well-overflowing-2
Album cover from Tenci's new record, "A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing"

Chicago band Tenci joined Midday Music host Evan Miller on WYSO for a live interview and studio session, ahead of their November 17th performance in Cincinnati. The band features guitarist and lead singer Jess Shoman, bassist and singer Isabel Reidy, drummer Joseph Farago, and multi instrumentalist Curt Oren on saxophone, flute, and guitar. All members appeared in WYSO’s studios for the interview, though the band performed without drums.

The band played several songs from their new album, A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing, which was released on November 4th, 2022, on Keeled Scales. They also perform the song “Joy” from their debut 2020 record, My Heart Is an Open Field. The band talks with Evan about recording the new record, before moving to whimsical conversation about food, cooking, and the band’s tour van playlist.

Tenci performs live tonight, November 17, at MOTR pub in Cincinnati. Tickets are $15; doors open 8:30pm and the show begins at 9:00pm. For more information on Tenci, visit their website or Instagram. To purchase their new album, A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing, visit their Bandcamp page.

Tags
Midday Music WYSO MusicStudio Sessions
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
See stories by Peter Day