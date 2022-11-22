Studio Session: Tenci brings first headline tour to Cincinnati's MOTR Pub

Chicago band Tenci joined Midday Music host Evan Miller on WYSO for a live interview and studio session, ahead of their November 17th performance in Cincinnati. The band features guitarist and lead singer Jess Shoman, bassist and singer Isabel Reidy, drummer Joseph Farago, and multi instrumentalist Curt Oren on saxophone, flute, and guitar. All members appeared in WYSO’s studios for the interview, though the band performed without drums.

The band played several songs from their new album, A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing, which was released on November 4th, 2022, on Keeled Scales. They also perform the song “Joy” from their debut 2020 record, My Heart Is an Open Field. The band talks with Evan about recording the new record, before moving to whimsical conversation about food, cooking, and the band’s tour van playlist.

Tenci performs live tonight, November 17, at MOTR pub in Cincinnati. Tickets are $15; doors open 8:30pm and the show begins at 9:00pm. For more information on Tenci, visit their website or Instagram. To purchase their new album, A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing, visit their Bandcamp page.