Smut Releases New Album, Returns to Cincinnati For Live Performance

Published November 16, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST
Chicago band Smut joined WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt this week to discuss their new album, How The Light Felt, and their upcoming performance in Cincinnati. The band consists of vocalist Tay Roebuck, guitarist Andrew Min, bassist Bell Cenower, guitarist Sam Ruschman and drummer Aidan O’Connor. They talk about making How The Light Felt, which was released on November 11, 2022. “The album, as a whole, is pretty much about one thing: grief and loss,” Roebuck said. Yet, also she said, the band often combines dark lyrics with energetic music -- a characteristic she admires in other bands, like LCD Soundsystems. The musicians also talk about their encouraging experience returning to live performance after the COVID-19 crisis, and about how Min’s addition to the band has given new energy to their live performances since their move from Cincinnati to Chicago.

Smut will perform live at MOTR Pub in Cincinnati on Wednesday, November 16th, at 8:00pm. Tickets are available for $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Their new album, How The Light Felt, is out now for digital streaming or purchase.

Juliet Fromholt
After joining the WYSO staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy, working closely with her colleagues on daily news coverage. In July 2021, Juliet stepped into a new role, becoming WYSO’s Music Director. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week.
Peter Day
Peter Day began working in public radio in the summer of 2019, when he first interned at WYSO. He returned to the position the following summer, and served as the program director for Yale University’s student radio station for the 2020-21 school year. Now he works as an assistant to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt and provides additional production assistance to senior producer Basim Blunt. Peter is a life-long Yellow Springs resident. In his free time, he likes to play music and walk in the woods.
