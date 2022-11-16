Smut Releases New Album, Returns to Cincinnati For Live Performance

Chicago band Smut joined WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt this week to discuss their new album, How The Light Felt, and their upcoming performance in Cincinnati. The band consists of vocalist Tay Roebuck, guitarist Andrew Min, bassist Bell Cenower, guitarist Sam Ruschman and drummer Aidan O’Connor. They talk about making How The Light Felt, which was released on November 11, 2022. “The album, as a whole, is pretty much about one thing: grief and loss,” Roebuck said. Yet, also she said, the band often combines dark lyrics with energetic music -- a characteristic she admires in other bands, like LCD Soundsystems. The musicians also talk about their encouraging experience returning to live performance after the COVID-19 crisis, and about how Min’s addition to the band has given new energy to their live performances since their move from Cincinnati to Chicago.

Smut will perform live at MOTR Pub in Cincinnati on Wednesday, November 16th, at 8:00pm. Tickets are available for $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Their new album, How The Light Felt, is out now for digital streaming or purchase.