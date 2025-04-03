© 2025 WYSO
Jeremy Harrison dives into solo career with new album

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published April 3, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT

Jeremy Harrison stopped by the WYSO studios to discuss his new solo album with host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope. Harrison, coming from playing in Cincinnati bands Banderas and Honey Spiders, reflected on how different it is to be writing solo.

"So I played, wrote, and recorded everything myself. And I wanted to do something that was just 100% me. So what you're hearing is actually what goes on in my head, as opposed to mine and a handful of other people's heads."

Being from loud rock bands, Harrison saw this as an opportunity to pursue a different kind of sound. "I wanted my voice to sound like a room full of ghosts, first of all. I wanted it to sound a little disembodied. I didn't want to have a lot of rhythm elements. I wanted to be quiet. I wanted everything to feel like a handwritten love letter."

Ironically, Harrison got into this solo career to chase his own aspirations, but now with a live performance approaching, he will be joined by some old friends on stage. "Yeah, well actually it's funny, yeah, it's gonna involve collaborators and it's like a weird full circle kind of moment for me because when I made this record, after I really got into it, I was like, I don't want to collaborate with anybody, I just want to do this and just let it be what it is. You know? Here now it's grown way more than legs- legs, arms, and a full body at this point."

Join Jeremy Harrison at Radio Artifact in Cincinnati on April 11th at 8PM as he debuts his new album Songs of Love and Blight

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
