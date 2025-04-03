Jeremy Harrison dives into solo career with new album

Jeremy Harrison stopped by the WYSO studios to discuss his new solo album with host Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope. Harrison, coming from playing in Cincinnati bands Banderas and Honey Spiders, reflected on how different it is to be writing solo.

"So I played, wrote, and recorded everything myself. And I wanted to do something that was just 100% me. So what you're hearing is actually what goes on in my head, as opposed to mine and a handful of other people's heads."

Being from loud rock bands, Harrison saw this as an opportunity to pursue a different kind of sound. "I wanted my voice to sound like a room full of ghosts, first of all. I wanted it to sound a little disembodied. I didn't want to have a lot of rhythm elements. I wanted to be quiet. I wanted everything to feel like a handwritten love letter."

Ironically, Harrison got into this solo career to chase his own aspirations, but now with a live performance approaching, he will be joined by some old friends on stage. "Yeah, well actually it's funny, yeah, it's gonna involve collaborators and it's like a weird full circle kind of moment for me because when I made this record, after I really got into it, I was like, I don't want to collaborate with anybody, I just want to do this and just let it be what it is. You know? Here now it's grown way more than legs- legs, arms, and a full body at this point."

Join Jeremy Harrison at Radio Artifact in Cincinnati on April 11th at 8PM as he debuts his new album Songs of Love and Blight