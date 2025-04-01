© 2025 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: Jim Trace and the Makers embrace indie folk sound with new album 'Mash Bill'

By Juliet Fromholt
Published February 21, 2025 at 2:39 PM EST

Jim Trace and The Makers have been performing together for over a decade. The three original members of the band, Jim Trace (banjo/vocals), Mark Szwejkowski (guitar/vocals) and Brendan O’Brien (drums), recall their first gig at, "A small, ragtag beer fest in the airfield of London [Ohio] Airport. And the sound went out one song into our first set. So we played it completely acoustic, in the middle of a field during a rainstorm."

Since those humble beginnings, the band has expanded and contracted with various players and is now a five-piece with addition of Adam Forsthoefel (guitar/mandolin/vocals) and Rob Stuckert (bass). They've also explored sonically, swinging from acoustic roots music to a more electrified indie sound. On sophomore album Mash Bill, they meet in the middle of those genre extremes.

"We learned a lot of new things when we were doing that electric phase, played a lot with a lot of new tones and different kind of sonic landscapes," said Szwejkowski "I know it's taken so long, but we got our second album and we kind of have that merging together of different stuff. We've got our little more lo fi, indie chill vibe to it, but also that upbeat stomp and shout kind of folk that's like where our roots are."

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
