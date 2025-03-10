Studio Session: Cincinnati's Hello Sapien looks forward to bringing their music to new ears

The members of Hello Sapien began as friends from the Cincinnati music scene. During the pandemic, Adam Stone (vocals, guitar), Paul Schroder (bass, vocals) and Doug McDiarmid (keys, vocals) began to write songs and build a band through socially distanced rehearsal sessions. When they added Alessandro Corona (drums, vocals), Hello Spaien was complete.

Once pandemic lockdowns were lifted, the band was able to begin playing live, and they traveled to Chicago to record their debut album, The Casual Observatory.

<a href="https://hellosapien.bandcamp.com/album/the-casual-observatory" data-cms-ai="0">The Casual Observatory by Hello Sapien</a>

Stone says releasing the album in 2023 has opened up new possibilities for Hello Sapien.

"Once we released it, we've just kind of started getting our tour legs a little bit in the last year or so. And exciting thing about getting around and playing for other people and other places is that no matter how long your album's been out, a lot of these people have never heard these songs. So it's brand new to them, and that's really exciting.

It rejuvenates the songs for me a little bit because I've played these things a million times. It's cool because then you just have a really good foundation to [tour with], and you feel a little bit sturdier. And then you can go not only singing for people, but also put the record in their hand afterwards. It's great."

Hello Sapien hopes to broaden their time on the road in 2025. The band will perform locally at Blind Bob's on March 1 and on May 8 at Belmont Billiards. They're also planning to release new music. Follow the band at: https://www.instagram.com/hellosapienmusic/

