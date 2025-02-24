Studio Session: The Gage Thomas Band finds a full sound on their debut album

The Gage Thomas Band got its proper start when Gage Thomas (guitar and vocals) and his father-in-law Brian Younce (guitar) were figuring out who could record their music. Through Trojan City Music, they were connected with Seth Canan (drums) and eventually his cousin AJ Montgomery (bass). As recording began, the four musicians began to gel and a band emerged.

Going from a duo to a four piece has allowed the songs to become more fully realized.

"We would try to take [the music] weird places and great things are happening and we were having a blast doing it," said Younce of his and Thomas' time as a duo. "It just happens on a whole different scale when you have more talented people like AJ and Seth joining in and they're willing to just...we're not even sure where we're going. But we all go there together."

"I know I've changed the way I play quite a bit," said Thomas. "I think we both just have a lot more room to do things that we wouldn't have been very comfortable doing before because, you know, two [acoustic guitars], if you mess something up, everybody's like, you know, I can hear that. But with the whole band, there's a little bit more coverage. So it really opened some doors for some cool stuff."

The full Gage Thomas band appears on "Life," their debut album, which will be released on March 1.