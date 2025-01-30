Winter Folk Festival brings cozy musical celebration to Oregon Express

January 11 will mark the latest edition of the Winter Folk Festival, an annual celebration of folk music of various kinds in downtown Dayton. Musician and organizer Harold Hensley spoke to WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt about this year's event and its new home at the Oregon Express.

Although folk music can manifest in many different forms, for Hensley, great songwriting remains at its core.

"A lot of it boils down to the songwriter," said Hensley. "It probably started very, very minimal and then grew into something. And I like to see the stripped down version, but I also like to see it, you know, come to fruition. That's what that's what I'm trying to keep alive or just showcase."

This year's Winter Folk Festival will showcase four local acts with great songwriting: Miderwestern Mrs, The Shady Pine, Wakelight and Hensley himself. They'll all take the stage Saturday at the Oregon Express, a downtown Dayton venue that's been undergoing a live music renaissance under new ownership.

"The first gig that I played with the full band, I was just like, I can't believe like, I'm back in here. Because, you know, for a while it was like, what's going to happen? It's a beautiful room and a good sounding room and good vibe," said Hensley.

