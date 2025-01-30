Dayton's Wakeen embraces vulnerability on his new EP 'In My Feelings'

© 2025 WYSO
By Juliet Fromholt
Published January 17, 2025 at 7:38 PM EST

Dayton based artist and emcee Wakeen began focusing on music during the pandemic and honing his personal style.

"The type of music I'll make is kind of like pain music," Wakeen said in an interview with WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt. "Just something that people can relate to, [that they might be] kind of like nervous to talk about or express."

Wakeen's latest release, In My Feelings, expands on this idea by "being vulnerable and telling your story and telling the bad and the good because a lot of artists today just talk about the good stuff or a life they never seen. So basically, I just want to keep it realistic. Everybody goes through stuff, whether that's a heartbreak or like a just everyday life sort of struggle. So I kind of just keep it real, as positive as possible."

As a songwriter, Wakeen lets the beat take the lead when developing new ideas. "I would just kind of hum to the beat first, like what melody I want to give it. And then kind of as I hum, I just fill in words."

With a new studio space, Wakeen continues to explore his creative process and plans for more music, video work and more in 2025.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
