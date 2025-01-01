Studio Session: The Heisey Glass Company increases collaboration with new album Fly Fishin'

The Heisey Glass Company visited the WYSO studios for a live performance on Kaleidoscope. The band spoke with music director Juliet Fromholt about their latest album, Fly Fishin'.

The roots of Heisey Glass Company go back to grade when Jake Shook and Clayton Piatt began making music together in Piatt's basement. Eventually they connected with Sam Cannon, and The Heisey Glass Company was born seven years ago.

"We were just, you know, teenagers when we started this band and now we have big boy jobs and our own health insurance and all kinds of stuff like that. But, you know, here we are still making music," says Shook.

In October, the band released Fly Fishin', a full length album that saw the band taking a new approach from the prior album.

"We wanted something collaborative," says Shook. "So the idea was to each bring, you know, 3 or 4 songs to the table, you know, separately. And then we could, you know, I'd put my spin on it and Sam would put his on or Clayton would put his on it and it's really cool. Clayton's gotten to write a whole bunch of music and sing on this record."

"It's definitely a new experience, but one that I was very excited to do," says Piatt. "It's something that I've wanted to do for a while. I'm just kind of used to the, you know, you're the drummer, you're in the background, you put the beat down and that's your job. And I was fine with that in the beginning. But as the band grew, I also grew myself as a musician and I just wanted to put more of myself into the music that we create for everybody."