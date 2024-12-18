The best albums of 2024 with WYSO and Off Shelf

Every year, WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt and Off Shelf's Dave Obenour count down their top ten albums of the year together live on Kaleidoscope. Here are each of their lists of the best albums of 2024.

Off Shelf's Dave Obenour's Top Ten Albums of 2024

10. Jade Hairpins - Get Me The Good Stuff (Merge)

09. E L U C I D - REVELATOR (Fat Possum)

08. Kali Malone - All Life Long (Ideologic Organ)

07. Guided By Voices - Strut of Kings (GBV Inc.)

06. Blood Incantation - Absolute Elsewhere (Century Media Records)

05. Kim Gordon - The Collective (Matador)

04. Charlie XCX - Brat (Atlantic)

03. The Body - The Crying out of Things (Thrill Jockey)

02. Magdalena Bay - Imaginal Disk (Mom + Pop)

01. Moor Mother - The Great Bailout (ANTI-)

Read more about Dave's picks at OffShelf.net

WYSO's Juliet Fromholt's Top Ten Albums of 2024

Note: the videos contain unedited versions of the songs that may have explicit lyrics.

10. Hiatus Kaiyote - Love Heart Cheat Code (Brainfeeder)

09. Turboslacker - Pixelated Lithiums (Bat Boy Blood)

08. Fontaines D.C. - Romance (XL)

07. various artists - TRAИƧA (Red Hot Org)

06. Haley Heynderickx - Seed of a Seed (Mama Bird)

05. Angélica Garcia - Gemelo (Partisan)

04. Jake Blount & Mali Obomsawin - symbiont (Smithsonian Folkways)

03. Reyna Tropical - Malegría (Psychic Hotline)

02. Kim Deal - Nobody Loves You More (4AD)

01. Kim Gordon - The Collective (Matador)