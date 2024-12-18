© 2024 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

The best albums of 2024 with WYSO and Off Shelf

By Juliet Fromholt
Published December 18, 2024 at 11:26 PM EST

Every year, WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt and Off Shelf's Dave Obenour count down their top ten albums of the year together live on Kaleidoscope. Here are each of their lists of the best albums of 2024.

Off Shelf's Dave Obenour's Top Ten Albums of 2024
10. Jade Hairpins - Get Me The Good Stuff (Merge)
09. E L U C I D - REVELATOR (Fat Possum)
08. Kali Malone - All Life Long (Ideologic Organ)
07. Guided By Voices - Strut of Kings (GBV Inc.)
06. Blood Incantation - Absolute Elsewhere (Century Media Records)
05. Kim Gordon - The Collective (Matador)
04. Charlie XCX - Brat (Atlantic)
03. The Body - The Crying out of Things (Thrill Jockey)
02. Magdalena Bay - Imaginal Disk (Mom + Pop)
01. Moor Mother - The Great Bailout (ANTI-)

Read more about Dave's picks at OffShelf.net

WYSO's Juliet Fromholt's Top Ten Albums of 2024
Note: the videos contain unedited versions of the songs that may have explicit lyrics.

10. Hiatus Kaiyote - Love Heart Cheat Code (Brainfeeder)

09. Turboslacker - Pixelated Lithiums (Bat Boy Blood)

08. Fontaines D.C. - Romance (XL)

07. various artists - TRAИƧA (Red Hot Org)

06. Haley Heynderickx - Seed of a Seed (Mama Bird)

05. Angélica Garcia - Gemelo (Partisan)

04. Jake Blount & Mali Obomsawin - symbiont (Smithsonian Folkways)

03. Reyna Tropical - Malegría (Psychic Hotline)

02. Kim Deal - Nobody Loves You More (4AD)

01. Kim Gordon - The Collective (Matador)

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO's digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
