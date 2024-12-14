Studio Session: Such a Night: The Last Waltz Live will return to Victoria Theatre

Such a Night Night: The Last Waltz Live in Dayton will return to Victoria Theatre for a second year. The Thanksgiving tradition recreates The Band's 1976 final concert immortalized in Martin Scorsese's film, The Last Waltz. Over 25 local musicians are involved with the show, which benefits WYSO.

"It's always just kind of like coming home," says Rich Reuter. "It's just kind of a reunion in a way. And we get to spend time, you know, with each other as musicians. It isn't always easy given that, you know, we're really pretty busy and everyone gigs at the same time. So this is always an opportunity for us to, you know, spend a couple of days and a night together, just hanging out, reconnecting over music that we really love. And so it's become a great tradition for us. It's become a great tradition for the people to come out and see it. So it's just kind of something we look forward to every year."

Reuter, along with Sharon Lane, Steve Makofka and Robb Lynch, joined WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt live in studio for a preview of this year's performance.

"Rarely do you get all of those musicians together in the same room doing the same production," says Lane. "It's just so good to be around everybody and this is such good music, and we celebrate such incredible musicians and what they were as writers and what they gave us that I can't imagine not doing it. I feel very honored that I get to do the song, which the show is named after. I get to be Dr. John for one night."

Such A Night: The Last Waltz Live in Dayton is Wednesday, November 27 at Victoria Theater. Tickets are available at www.daytonlive.org.