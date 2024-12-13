The Bruins release new single, 'Onesided'

Since forming in mid-2023, The Bruins have stayed busy, placing as finalist in the 2024 Dayton Battle of the Bands, performing at a variety of local events and releasing several singles.

"It's been cool to see the ebbs and flows on different songs," says Gabe Maas, vocalist and keyboard player for The Bruins. "You can really hear it in the songs, ho helps more on which song and who kind of lays back on some songs. And the live performance is really just kind of been a natural thing. All the guys, we've kind of done it for so long in different separate groups, so we've been able to just kind of bring it together and it just kind of flows out."

Maas describes the process of crafting a song, starting with him and then quickly involving bass player and audio engineer Austin Labig.

"It could be literally just a melody I hear that I have stuck in my head, or it can be something I play on the piano, just a chord progression. Or sometimes I'll just write the lyrics first and then try to decide like, okay, well I want the song to fit this vibe," says Maas. "Usually I'll make a not so polished demo myself and then send it to Austin, and Austin will either put drums on it or bass on it or guitar or whatever it really needs. He's kind of the one man band to get the demo, and then when it comes time to do like final parts, we'll send one of the guys in to fill out [the part] how they want to, how they want to play it."

The latest release for the Dayton-based band is a song called "Onesided," which further expands The Bruins' sound with additional of saxaphone to the band's instrumentation.

The Bruins will perform at Blind Bob's on December 14 and at Yellow Cab Tavern on December 27. Connect with the band at https://www.thebruinsband.com