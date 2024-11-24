Studio Session: Summer Crush start strong with debut album

© 2024 WYSO
By Juliet Fromholt
Published November 19, 2024 at 5:04 PM EST
Summer Crush visited the WYSO studios for a live session on Kaleidoscope and talked with music director Juliet Fromholt about finding their sound and releasing their debut, self-titled album.

Although contemporaries in Dayton's music scene, the members of Summer Crush got to know each other musically after Joe Eversole (drums) moved back town and began jamming with old friend Ryan France (guitar/voices). France and Eversole soon recruited Gretta Smack (vocal/guitar) and Bruce Hull (bass/vocals), and a band was born.

"There is no magic formula," said Smack of the band's sound. "We just all are kind of obsessed with 90s era indie rock and, you know, it's just like everybody kind of likes most of the similar bands. I mean, of course we all don't like exactly the same things, but it just blended well together, everybody's styles."

The band got right to work, both on stage and in the studio, releasing, Summer Crush, in July. 2025 promises to continue that momentum.

"We have at least five new songs," said Smack. 'We're going to record those as soon as we can and, you know, definitely get back out, play some more shows. The world is our oyster."

Summer Crush is performing on Novemeber 22 at Blind Bob's in downtown Dayton. Their debut album is available on Bandcamp.

