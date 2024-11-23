© 2024 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Studio Session: The Rong Brothers rally local creatives for round two of Brunch Bash

By Juliet Fromholt
Published November 16, 2024 at 6:54 AM EST
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Proxy.exe, Dos.Gradiose and the Rong Brothers returned to the WYSO studios for a live preview of the upcoming Rong Brothers Brunch Bash Round Two.

The inaugural outing for this event was early in 2024 when John and Ryan Rong gathered creatives from Dayton's music and arts scene for a brunch show. For Dos.Grandiose, this community of artists has solidified into a creative support system throughout the year.

"Everybody that's part of this community, has had a key role in making just my overall being better. And like, I hope that, you know, it's the same for everybody that I've been collaborating with. It's nice to be in a situation where we're just working to make each other better at all times. You know, there's not a lot of relationships like that."

"We're just really grateful to have so many people who are passionate in it for the right reasons," said John Rong. "It really is like, you know, we're just hanging out, having fun. And I think that's, you know, where true art is born from, like enjoyment of life. And I think art creating a space to enjoy life even when everything's a little bit crazy, you know, with people that you care about and trust. It's a really, really powerful experience. And we're just grateful to be able to do that and share it with other people.

The Rong Brothers' Brunch Bash - Round 2 is Sunday, November 17 at PNC Arts Annex. Tickets and more information at daytonlive.org

Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
