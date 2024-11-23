Studio Session: The Rong Brothers rally local creatives for round two of Brunch Bash

Proxy.exe, Dos.Gradiose and the Rong Brothers returned to the WYSO studios for a live preview of the upcoming Rong Brothers Brunch Bash Round Two.

The inaugural outing for this event was early in 2024 when John and Ryan Rong gathered creatives from Dayton's music and arts scene for a brunch show. For Dos.Grandiose, this community of artists has solidified into a creative support system throughout the year.

"Everybody that's part of this community, has had a key role in making just my overall being better. And like, I hope that, you know, it's the same for everybody that I've been collaborating with. It's nice to be in a situation where we're just working to make each other better at all times. You know, there's not a lot of relationships like that."

"We're just really grateful to have so many people who are passionate in it for the right reasons," said John Rong. "It really is like, you know, we're just hanging out, having fun. And I think that's, you know, where true art is born from, like enjoyment of life. And I think art creating a space to enjoy life even when everything's a little bit crazy, you know, with people that you care about and trust. It's a really, really powerful experience. And we're just grateful to be able to do that and share it with other people.

The Rong Brothers' Brunch Bash - Round 2 is Sunday, November 17 at PNC Arts Annex. Tickets and more information at daytonlive.org

