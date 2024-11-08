Studio Session: Columbus band Easy Tiger in studio and on stage

Columbus band Easy Tiger visited the WYSO studio for a live session on Kaleidoscope. They talked with music director Juliet Fromholt about writing, recording, and their hopes for 2025.

Evolving from a prior project called Lackluster, Easy Tiger frontman Jon Hayes found the other members of the lineup first online. As they began to meetup in person, the band focused on creating music that could thrive in a studio environment and onstage. Their onstage presence combines both music and lighting for a dance party feel that's firmly rooted in rock and roll.

As winter approaches Hayes says that Easy Tiger will focus on songwriting, "It's kind of like the inside joke with musicians in this region. You know, we all just kind of go into hibernation and whatnot. So we're looking forward to that. But come next year, we'll be playing."

Easy Tiger will perform at Natalie's Grandview on January 11, 2025. Connect with the band at https://easytiger.live/