Studio Session: Alex Kasznel and the Board of Directors prepare to release new EP

Cincinnati band Alex Kasznel and the Board of Directors visited the WYSO studios for a live session on Kaleidoscope and talked with music director Juliet Fromholt about their upcoming EP.

Alex Kasznel (guitar/vocals) knew he wanted to form a band, but wasn't sure where to find the other players.

"So I just started playing lots of open mikes and telling people I was in a band called the Board of Directors," he said. "I was booking shows for the Board of Directors and they were coming up and I'm like, I need people to learn the songs to play them for me."

Heather Sampanis (bass/vocals) and Andrew Gable (drums) connected with Kasznel and became the Board of Directors.

"When new people join the band, we make them make a three hour playlist of their favorite songs, which for musicians is surprisingly difficult to narrow down to two, three hours," said Kasznel. "So, like when Andrew joined the band, for example, I knew because he showed up to his audition wearing a circle jerk T-shirt and beat the living bass out of his drums. So I kind of knew where he was coming from, but I didn't know that we also had in common, like a lot of shoegaze emo stuff and like 80s thrash metal and stuff like that. So that was stuff I learned from listening to his playlist. I think then once you sort of learn what people's points of reference are, it's a lot easier to kind of say 'play it like this, play like that, or maybe we could do something this way or that way.'"

The three piece self-proclaimed "kitchen-core" band is preparing to release a new EP, Bored Music for Bored People.

"It's our homepage to the Fat Records compilation, Short Music for Short People," said Kasznel. 'So it's five one-minute songs that are all in a different style on a different subject. And it's punk for people with short attention spans, which I think is most people these days."

Bored Music for Bored People will be released on December 13. Alex Kaznel and the Board of Directors will perform at Iron Fest, November 8 and 9 at the Southgate House Revival.