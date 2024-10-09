Studio Session: Dravin and the Ravens release 'Chasing Saturn'

Dravin and the Ravens visited the WYSO studios for a live session on Kaleidoscope and talked with music director Juliet Fromholt about their debut album Chasing Saturn.

The Cincinnati based band began as a three piece in 2021, but the lineup eventually expanded to feature Dravin Downey (guitar/vocals), Jackson Weist (bass), Mitch DePrato (drums), Jenna Knopf (keys/guitar) and Miles Davidson (percussion/vocals).

"[The band's sound] has definitely filled out a lot more since we've gotten everybody," says Downey. "It was really a heavy focus on drums, bass and guitar for the longest time. And now having the extra melodic elements live, especially of the keys and guitars, really helped. And then percussion just adds another little groove to it. So that's definitely evolved our sound over time, I think."

That full sound is featured on the band's new album, Chasing Saturn, but Downey says it took multiple recording sessions to get there.

"We actually recorded it once before and and that was as the original three piece And then this time around, we came back in with a fresh lens, you know, a bit more developed sound and a different production style entirely. And really it's been a lot of fun getting to record it. Tight timeline. But we we got it through and I think it's a welcome change. We're really glad to have the songs out there and we hope you guys like them too."

Chasing Saturn is available now. Follow Dravin and the Ravens at their website or on Instagram.