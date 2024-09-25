Studio Session: Recklessness channels emo and hardcore on 'A Sad State of Affairs'

Dayton based band Recklessness joined WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt live on Kaleidoscope for a studio session and a conversation about their debut EP, upcoming shows and more.

The members of the Recklessness initially connected via the internet, but it didn't take long for the band to combine their individual influences into a sound that channels modern and 90s emo and hardcore.

"Normally I just go for an emotional feel, like what I'm feeling for that song. And lyrically, it's like my experiences, what's like heavy on my mind when I feel like I need to get out into the world," said lead vocalist Nova of her singing style. 'But like, vocally, I just really just go for the emotional feel. And if I feel like a song needs screaming in it, then I'm going to scream in it. But not every single song needs that, you know?"

"Most of the time I just kind of I listen to what Nova's doing and then I really align. So I just kind of do exactly what I feel in that line," said bass player and vocalist Av.

In August, Recklessness released their debut EP, A Sad State of Affairs.

"It was definitely like a learning experience going [into the studio]," said drummer Daniel. "And it's really exciting when you can take a song that you've only put like in a live setting and being able to do so much more and layering so much more, it can become almost a completely different song."

"My favorite part about it is after you're done with your part, getting to sit back and listen to the individual parts everyone else created that maybe you weren't able to really dial in and listen to while you're playing it live. But as you record it, being able to [say] 'I actually really love those vocals. I love that drum fill that I wasn't noticing,'" said guitar player Nathan.

The band has also been spending lots of time on stage and has already found enthusiastic audiences at their shows.

"I was singing our last song, and I look out and everyone's just singing it," said Nova. "It almost brought me to tears. Like it was such a surreal moment. I just held the mic out into the crowd and I was like, 'Sing it with me.' It was the best feeling in the world."

Recklessness' debut EP A Sad State of Affairs is available to stream. Follow the band on their Instagram.