Studio Session: Subterranean release their sophomore album 'Terra Firma'

Subterranean returned to WYSO for a live studio session ahead of the release of their sophomore album, Terra Firma. The band talked with music director Juliet Fromholt about the recording process.

Terra Firma, like many albums, evolved through the recording process, which began prior to the pandemic.

"When we went in, initially, it was kind of going to be more of a live feel," said Chris Coalt (guitar/vocals). "But then things just started to happen, you know, overdubs and adding percussion and different things started to happen. The structure was already there. We had already hammered all that stuff out. So there's no guesswork as far as that goes. But the adding of additional parts kind of, surprised me a little bit. And that kind of took us down different lanes."

Stephen Buttree (keys/saxophone/vocals) said that the return to the studio post-lockdown gave the band a chance to return to the album with a renewed sense of discovery.

"When we would be in the studio, all of sudden light bulbs were going off. 'Oh my gosh, why have we haven't we been doing this the whole time?' It's kind of fun to discover new things like that in your own music. It never gets boring with these guys, that's for sure."

