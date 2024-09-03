Trey Posey on creating music with a message

Dayton hip-hop artist Trey Posey visited the WYSO studios to share his newly released single, "Message Ina Bottle" on Kaleidoscope. He spoke with music director Juliet Fromholt about his songwriting process, upcoming performances and more.

Trey Posey started writing songs at a young age, sharing them with friends and family in person and eventually starting to record them, first in voice memos on this phone and then on his laptop. These days, his songwriting takes many different forms.

"Most of the times I find a beat and find a message I kind of want to portray. I always try to provide the listener some type of value, some type of message so they can get something positive out of it," said Posey. "I usually just start with a beat and I start writing. Sometimes I'll start with just a song name, and I kind of build off of that. I do use voice memos a lot. I probably have like 300 voice memos that I'll never use. I just try to freestyle and kind of get melodies. And, you know, sometimes that's how I build the choruses and the hooks. I just freestyle for flow at first, and I kind of write to those and just kind of build around that and just try to find a message that I can, that I can give the listener."

Having a message to his music is essential to Posey. He says it's the reason he began writing songs. "To kind of free my mind and, get the some things off my chest because I was always kind of a quiet kid, and I never really told anyone, you know, how I was feeling at the time. So I kind of get things off my chest so people can connect with and relate to those things. But also sometimes I do see things happening around, and I kind of want to tell a story about what's going on in someone else's life. I might speak from their perspective, or sometimes just from my perspective too. So I just try to find something that will impact someone positively. No matter what the message is, no matter how subtle it is or how obvious it is, to always try to have some type of message. Even if I'm just having fun on a song, I always try to do that."

Trey Posey's music is available on all major streaming platforms. See him perform on September 27 at Blind Bob's.