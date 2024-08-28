Blanch Robinson on thriving as an artist and organizer in Dayton hip-hop

Dayton based hip-hop artist Blanch Robinson visited the WYSO studios to premiere some upcoming releases. Robinson talked with WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt about his work in the Dayton music community and his upcoming performances.

Robinson started making music in high school after watching his cousin work in a basement home studio, "He and his friends used to be in there with, like, the curtains, the pop filters. They had an iPad, and I think it was on GarageBand. So watching him really work and grind really motivated me. And then my parents helped me get my first studio, and then after that, I just started really going with it, and now I'm able to really show my talent on like another level."

Now a mainstay in Dayton's thriving hip-hop scene, Robinson is both an artist and organizer, performing in and throwing shows at local venues. He says he's taking inspiration from his musical peers.

"A lot of people are coming out with their own fire and their own style. And I think it's cool that people are able to collab together and make new sounds," says Robinson. "They're coming out with new styles. They're working so hard on content, like, all of us are always texting each other, like, what's the next content idea? Like, what's the next big thing that we can make? And it's so cool watching when people like K. Carter and TINO that are doing shows together and putting young artists on it and creating new platform for us. You know, that's like my motivation right now is watching them. I watch Eman Jones, how he puts on shows. Seeing people like that was really like pushing me to the next level."

Blanch Robinson's music is available on Apple Music and Spotify. See him perform on September 20 at the Oregon Express with Eman Jones and on September 27 at Blind Bob's.